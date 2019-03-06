Dimitar Evtimov: Accrington boss calls for FA probe into bottle incident

Dimi Evtimov had never been sent off before in five seasons in English football at Nuneaton, Mansfield, Nottingham Forest, Port Vale, Burton and Accrington

Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman wants the Football Association to review a bottle-throwing incident that led to goalkeeper Dimitar Evtimov being sent off against Blackpool.

After the object was thrown at him by one of the 1,800 Blackpool fans behind his goal, Evtimov lobbed the bottle back into the crowd back-handed.

He was then shown a red card, but Coleman was livid at the punishment.

"The FA have got to step in," the Stanley boss told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"If it's thrown back violently, then it might be a criminal offence. But he doesn't throw it back violently. He loops it back.

"The ref's got to show a bit of common sense. He didn't see it. He was going on the say-so of the linesman."

Blackpool manager Terry McPhillips said after the game that he thought the sending off was "harsh".

He continued: "I saw their keeper chuck an object into the crowd but it shouldn't have been on the pitch in the first place. However, the referee has to go by the rules of the game."

'Where do you draw the line on anarchy?'

The incident happened after Jay Spearing's penalty had put Blackpool 2-1 ahead, and the scoreline remained until the final whistle.

An orange smoke bomb was thrown onto the pitch before kick-off at Accrington

"They were magnificent the Blackpool crowd. They really got behind their team. It must be a release for them to get the shackles off," said 56-year-old Coleman.

"But for them to do what they've done, throw a bottle at our keeper, get him sent off and then win because of it, for them to benefit from that, is encouraging criminality.

"If you're a fan who doesn't care about morals, you can attempt to make your team win the game by throwing a bottle at their keeper, if he tosses it back at me and gets sent off.

"That can't be right. That's wrong in every shape or form. There should be no place for that in football."

He added: "If the bottle doesn't get thrown, the game finishes with 11 men and who knows what the score would be.

"You're talking about a set of fans here who try to abandon games. Where do you draw the line on anarchy?"

The incident was a reminder of an incident involving Jamie Carragher, who was hit by a coin thrown from the crowd playing for Liverpool against Arsenal at Highbury in 2001.

The England defender tossed the coin back into the crowds, was also sent off and received an automatic three-game ban.

How it kicked off at Wham Stadium