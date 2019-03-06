Peter Beardsley: Newcastle United coach 'no longer employed' by club

Newcastle United coach Peter Beardsley "is no longer employed by the club", the Premier League side say.

Ex-player Beardsley has been on leave since an investigation into bullying allegations was launched last year.

The 58-year-old, under-23s coach at Newcastle since 2009, had "categorically denied the allegations".

The club added it was "grateful for the contribution Peter has given over the years as a player, coach and ambassador and we wish him well for the future".

Beardsley played more than 300 times for his hometown club during a career that also included spells at Liverpool and Everton.

When the allegations surfaced in January 2018, Beardsley's solicitors issued a denial of what they called "inaccurate media reports which result from unauthorised leaks".

Newcastle's statement on Wednesday makes no reference to the findings or result of its investigation.

More to follow