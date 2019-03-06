Celtic: Kris Ajer says fans are 'destroying' reputation of Scottish fans

Media playback is not supported on this device Glass bottle thrown at Scott Sinclair during Celtic's 2-0 win over Hibs

Fans throwing bottles and coins are "destroying" the reputation of Scottish football and "a line has been crossed" too many times this season, says Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer.

Ajer's team-mate Scott Sinclair was almost struck by a glass bottle thrown from the crowd during Saturday's Scottish Cup quarter-final with Hibs.

The Easter Road club have so far been unable to identify the culprit.

"If this bottle hit Sinclair, it could have caused severe injury," Ajer said.

"Hopefully some action will be taken because you can't sit and wait for the first really bad injury to happen before anything's done.

"I've always thought that Scottish fans are the best in the world in terms of creating an incredible atmosphere and fantastic noise. But a few fans are destroying the whole picture."