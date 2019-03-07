Irish Premiership: Glenavon v Linfield (Fri)

Linfield defeated Glenavon 1-0 at Mourneview Park on the opening day of the season

Irish Premiership: Glenavon v Linfield Venue: Mourneview Park, Lurgan Date: Friday, 8 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two NI and the BBC Sport NI website

Linfield boss David Healy says winning must take priority over style of play during the closing stages of a season.

The Blues are currently favourites to lift the Gibson Cup with a nine-point lead at the top of the table.

Their latest victory came courtesy of a 92nd-minute winner after it looked as though they would be held to a stalemate by Newry City.

"The business end is about winning games, how you win them probably does not matter," said Healy.

"You're not going to look back and talk about the performance.

"You would love as a manager for the performance to always be top notch but it is not always going to be."

With 10 league wins in a row Linfield have shown impressive resolve in recent months and defeated their closest title rivals Ballymena United in the February's League Cup final.

On Friday Healy's side travel to Glenavon, who have won just one of their last five home games.

After a 2-0 defeat by Cliftonville on Saturday, Lurgan Blues manager Gary Hamilton bemoaned his side's "lack of belief" when playing at Mourneview Park.

Glenavon started the season brilliantly, going on an 11-game unbeaten run following their opening day loss to Linfield.