Chelsea v Dynamo Kiev

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri says his players are "physically and mentally tired" before their Europa League last-16 first leg against Dynamo Kiev.

The game against the Ukrainian side will be Chelsea's seventh in 18 days, a run that included extra time in the Carabao Cup final with Manchester City.

It is a schedule that the former Napoli boss believes puts English clubs at a disadvantage in European competitions.

"The last week was very hard for us. We need to rest some players," said Sarri.

"We have played six, seven, eight matches more than other European teams [this season], which means two months without training. For an English team it's very difficult to be competitive in Europe in March, April.

"Ajax didn't play the last match in the Dutch championship. If an Italian team plays a Europa League game away from home, you can ask to play on Monday. We play 62, 63 hours after Dynamo. It's too early," Sarri added.

The Italian's side defeated Malmo 3-0 at Stamford Bridge in their round-of-32 second leg to seal a 5-1 aggregate victory.

Their upcoming opponents overcame a tricky last-32 tie with Greek side Olympiakos in the previous round, winning 1-0 at home to progress 3-2 on aggregate.

"My team is good enough to win at home, and to win away," said Sarri.

"We know the two matches will be very difficult - they are a good, physical, young team, very dangerous in counter-attacks because they have two very, very fast wingers. We need two very good performances."

Dynamo manager Olexandr Khatskhevich, whose side sit second in the Ukrainian Premier League seven points adrift of rivals Shakhtar Donetsk, has kept his cards close to his chest.

"Favourites only exist on paper. Before the game, the odds are only ever 50-50," said Khatskhevich.

"For now, all I am prepared to say about Chelsea is that they wear blue. It's a bit early to talk about their form."

Team news

Sarri says Chelsea "have no injuries" before Thursday's first leg, but Ross Barkley is one booking away from a suspension.

Dynamo Kiev have Slovenia winger Benjamin Verbic suspended for the match at Stamford Bridge.

