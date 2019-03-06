Jaap Stam set to replace Giovanni van Bronckhorst as Feyenoord boss in summer

Jaap Stam is currently in charge of Dutch side PEC Zwolle

Former Manchester United and Netherlands defender Jaap Stam will replace Giovanni van Bronckhorst as Feyenoord boss next season.

The 46-year-old is currently in charge of PEC Zwolle after being sacked by Championship side Reading last March.

Van Bronckhorst announced in January he would leave the club in the summer.

"I am grateful to PEC Zwolle for the fact that they understand my ambitions and quickly reached agreement with Feyenoord," said Stam.

Stam said he had "good, open talks" with Feyenoord's technical director Martin van Geel about "what's possible and what's not possible" at the club.

"I quickly realised that I wanted to go completely for this opportunity," he added.

"I would like to emphasise that this decision does not detract from my motivation, in order to do everything possible for PEC Zwolle in the coming period."

Stam has won all three of his games in charge of Zwolle since taking over the struggling Eredivisie side in December.

Feyenoord, who are 15-time Dutch champions, are currently third in the top flight behind two of Stam's former clubs, Ajax and leaders PSV Eindhoven.

Stam, part of Manchester United's treble winning side in 1999, also had spells with Lazio and AC Milan during his playing career.