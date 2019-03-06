Champions League: 'This is what we do', says Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after win

Manchester United became the first team in the competition's history to progress after losing a home first leg by 2-0 or more

Manchester United caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer led the club into the Champions League quarter-finals on a dramatic night in Paris and then declared: "This is what we do."

Romelu Lukaku scored twice before Marcus Rashford's VAR-awarded penalty saw United progress on away goals at the expense of Paris St-Germain.

"It's this club. It's what we do, that's Man Utd," said Solskjaer, who famously scored a late winner for United in the 1999 final. "That's the Champions League, it's what it does."

The Norwegian added: "It's a typical Manchester United night. We had a gameplan and the belief in the boys was what we hoped for. Everyone shares a huge pride.

"The players were really great. They were focused, they listened to all the instructions like in training, and on the pitch they knew that we had to defend well. There was a lot of quality."

Lukaku's early opener gave United hope and although Juan Bernat equalised, Lukaku struck again in the first half before Rashford sent the Red Devils through.

"It was a great start - we planned to get the first goal but we didn't expect it after two minutes," Solskjaer said. "That made it open, we wanted a lot of goals.

"We knew that we would have to suffer, defending against Kylian Mbappe and Angel di Maria. It is known that if we leave spaces, it is certain death.

"We saw yesterday with the match between Real Madrid and Ajax,Barcelona against PSG [in 2017] - they are scenarios that are similar and it shows that the mind in football is important.

"Our boys are young and fresh, which gave us more energy when we needed that goal."