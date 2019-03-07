Champions League: Man Utd's thrilling Paris finale in pictures

27% possession and four shots on target? No problem...

It's the 90th minute in the Parc des Princes and Manchester United are on the verge of being eliminated from the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain.

But all of this is about to change in the space of a few dramatic minutes thanks to a Diogo Dalot shot, VAR and a Marcus Rashford penalty.

BBC Sport looks back at the best images of a stunning finale in the French capital...

Penalty?! Yes said referee Damir Skomina after a VAR consultation...

As the final whistle approaches, United's 2-1 lead - given to them through a Romelu Lukaku double - is not be enough to send them through following their 2-0 loss at Old Trafford in the first leg.

Cue Dalot's shot from range, which initially appears to have given them a corner via a deflection off Presnel Kimpembe.

But wait... referee Damir Skomina has received a signal to check the incident again for a possible handball in the box...

"I think it's a 50-50 decision," said PSG boss Thomas Tuchel after the game.

PSG skipper Thiago Silva - who later asked the fans for forgiveness - pleaded with the referee to no avail.

After an agonising few minutes for both sides, the referee makes up his mind... it's a penalty!

Rashford, who has never taken a penalty for United in a competitive game, is entrusted with the spot-kick. The 21-year-old buries the effort to send United into the last eight for the first time since 2014.

Pressure? What pressure?

Marcus Rashford celebrates with teenagers Tahith Chong and Mason Greenwood - who came on as late substitutes

The full-time whistle goes moments later and several PSG players collapse to the turf - but United's fans and players were left to celebrate another famous European night courtesy of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Has he done enough to get the job?