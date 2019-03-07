Premier Division: Bohemians v Derry City (Fri)

Derry produced an impressive defensive display to hold Cork City to a 0-0 draw in their last game

League of Ireland: Bohemians v Derry City Venue: Dalymount Park, Dublin Date: Friday, 8 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Foyle and the BBC Sport NI website

Derry City's new-look squad have already created a culture of "effort and commitment" which will benefit the team throughout the season, says manager Declan Devine.

The Candystripes are fourth in league having held Cork City to a goal-less draw at Turners Cross last Friday.

They now face an in-form Bohemians, who sit joint top and undefeated at this early stage of the season.

"We want people to enjoy their games," said Devine.

"All the guys who didn't play (against Cork) are out running after the game. They are putting effort in and nobody is getting carried away.

"We are all extremely happy with the effort and commitment. We have got to build on this and see where it takes us.

Under Devine, who replaced Kenny Shiels before the season began, Derry have seen a huge turnover in players with many new faces arriving to the Brandywell.

So far home wins against UCD and Waterford have come either side of a defeat by Shamrock Rovers.

Bohs secured bragging rights in their Dublin derby by defeating Rovers 1-0 and are level on points with their close rivals, who have played an extra game.