Man Utd: Neymar of Paris St-Germain criticises penalty decision

Marcus Rashford had never previously taken a penalty in a competitive game for Manchester United

The decision to award Manchester United a penalty in the 94th minute of their win over Paris St-Germain in the Champions League was a "disgrace", says the French club's forward Neymar.

The Brazil striker, 27, raged about the decision in an Instagram story as United reached the quarter-finals.

Marcus Rashford's spot-kick secured a 3-1 victory for United that meant they progressed on away goals in Paris.

"How can it be a handball when it hits his back!" Neymar asked in the post.

"This is a disgrace, they put four people that know nothing about football in charge of looking at the replay for VAR. There is no penalty," said the former Barcelona player, who missed both legs through injury.

The penalty was awarded using VAR after Diogo Dalot's shot struck Presnel Kimpembe on the arm.

Romelu Lukaku's strike after two minutes gave Manchester United a shock early lead and the Belgium striker later pounced on goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon's error when he spilled Rashford's long-range strike.

The French champions went 3-1 ahead on aggregate when Kylian Mbappe fed a pass to the unmarked Juan Bernat, who slotted home at the back post.

PSG manager Thomas Tuchel said the penalty should not have been given because Dalot's shot was not on target.

"From my point of view I watched Dalot take the shot. I saw the ball flying straight from his foot and for me it was clear it was going way over the bar," said Tuchel.

"There are many things to discuss before taking the decision and I think it's a 50-50 decision. What makes it super hard is I had the clear feeling the shot was not on target, and to get rewarded with a penalty, there is no logic."