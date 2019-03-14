The FA Women's Super League
Arsenal Women19:30Bristol City Women
Venue: Meadow Park, England

Arsenal Women v Bristol City Women

Line-ups

Arsenal Women

  • 18Peyraud-Magnin
  • 2Veje
  • 6Williamson
  • 16Quinn
  • 15McCabe
  • 10Little
  • 20Bloodworth
  • 7van de Donk
  • 17Evans
  • 11Miedema
  • 23Mead

Substitutes

  • 1van Veenendaal
  • 4Arnth Jensen
  • 9Carter
  • 12Samuelsson
  • 22Schnaderbeck
  • 24Kuyken
  • 27Grant

Bristol City Women

  • 1Baggaley
  • 2Dykes
  • 6Kerkdijk
  • 3Evans
  • 7Pattinson
  • 15Harrison
  • 8Humphrey
  • 5Brown
  • 20Biesmans
  • 10Rutherford
  • 14Graham

Substitutes

  • 9Kemppi
  • 13Cummings
  • 16Payne
  • 17Ayane
  • 18Wilson
  • 23Robinson
  • 27Woolley

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City Women17125049143541
2Arsenal Women14120253114236
3Chelsea Women17105234112335
4B'ham City Women159152014628
5Bristol City Women156451322-922
6West Ham Women166192129-819
7Reading Women155372224-218
8Liverpool Women155191126-1516
9Brighton Women1734101233-2113
10Everton Ladies14239926-179
11Yeovil Town Ladies151113943-344
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC