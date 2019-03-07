Phil Neville says next generation of England players can dominate world football

The Lionesses are ranked fourth in the world

England's women's and men's football teams can "dominate world football", says Lionesses boss Phil Neville.

The women's side won the SheBelieves Cup for the first time on Tuesday while the men's team reached the World Cup semi-finals last summer.

Neville believes he and men's manager Gareth Southgate have the "best job".

"We've got players that have dominated youth tournaments for the last two, three or four years," Neville told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"I think there is a generation of footballers coming through on both sides that can dominate world football.

"I truly believe that. You look at the men's and women's side, we've probably got 8 to 10 world-class players in my women's senior team."

England's Under-19 and Under-20 men's teams won their respective World Cups in 2017 while in 2018, the women's Under-20s finished third - their best finish at a World Cup.

Neville, who won 59 England caps as a player, was appointed women's head coach in January 2018, and will lead the Lionesses - ranked fourth in the world - at the World Cup in France in June and July.

"It's not just a manager who's had a good tournament shouting his mouth off, it's actual facts," he added.

"We have a youth system now on both codes that has been successful and used to winning things. Probably me and Gareth Southgate have got the best job because we're then getting them at their peak years."

'The future looks amazing'

The Lionesses comfortably beat Japan 3-0 in their final round-robin match to win the SheBelieves Cup, also beating Brazil and drawing with world champions the USA in the invitational competition.

Neville believes the victory marks the start of several exciting years for the players, including those who are set to break into the senior team.

"The future for English women's football is absolutely amazing," Neville said. "I've got to say, we've got a set of under-20 players that in 2021 or around then will be the best team in the world.

"Those players in another 12 months' time will get an opportunity to hopefully go to an Olympics or the Euros.

"As an England senior women's team, we've got an unbelievable next three or four years with this generation coming through."