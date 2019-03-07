Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, tickets, yobs, Scotland, Naismith & rugby

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer has claimed hooliganism in Scottish football has left players feeling unsafe on the pitch. (Scottish Sun)

Aberdeen fans are angry they are set to receive less than 1000 tickets for their Scottish Cup replay against Rangers. (Daily Record)

Hibernian manager Paul Heckingbottom wants yobs to be driven out of Scottish football as he fears players will be forced to walk off in protest. (Daily Record, print edition)

Scotland manager Alex McLeish is confident "every player" will turn up for international duty during the next bank of fixtures. (Daily Record)

Scotland boss McLeish says there will be no curfew in Kazakhstan ahead of the opening Euro 2020 qualifier this month. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic's Oliver Burke says he didn't care Brendan Rodgers left the club last week, as long as he keeps playing. (Scottish Sun)

Lewis Morgan will prove he is good enough for Celtic at Sunderland, says Black Cats boss Jack Ross. (The Herald, subscription may be required)

Steven Naismith could face a battle to be back for the end of the season as he faces surgery on his knee. (Scottish Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scotland captain Greig Laidlaw is set to be dropped to the bench by Gregor Townsend for the visit of Wales. (Daily Mail, print edition)