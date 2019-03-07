Man City fan 'awake and out of coma' following assault after Schalke game

Schalke are based in Gelsenkirchen in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia

The Manchester City fan assaulted following their Champions League win over Schalke is "out of a coma" and could return home within 10 days.

German police said the 32-year-old man suffered a serious head injury in a violent confrontation with two Schalke supporters on 20 February.

A 30-year-old man was arrested by Gelsenkirchen police and is believed to be a member of the Schalke "ultras".

A friend of the fan's family said he was "responsive" but cannot talk.

In a forum post, the friend said: "He is now awake and out of coma, he is responsive and can squeeze our hands and nod answers to yes or no questions.

"He is unable to talk at the moment due to the tracheostomy tube still in place, the doctors have checked his throat and are confident he will be able to talk again.

"He has started some physio which will need to be continued when back in the UK. If he continues to improve they are looking at bringing him home in the next 7-10 days."

City won the first leg of the last-16 tie 3-2 and will face Schalke in the second leg at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.