Scottish football's image is at stake - Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Glass bottle thrown at Scott Sinclair during Celtic's 2-0 win over Hibs

Scottish football's reputation could be tarnished if unsavoury off-field incidents continue says Rangers manager Steven Gerrard.

Recently there has been reports of a bottle being thrown at Celtic winger Scott Sinclair and coins aimed at Partick Thistle manager Gary Caldwell.

And Aberdeen are to bill Rangers for damage to the away end at Pittodrie.

"It is important that we keep trying to have a positive image of the game around the world," said Gerrard.

"Scottish football is shown round the world and when you speak about Scottish football and games up here to people they are excited about what they see, the standard, the intensity and they talk about all the positives.

"We don't want to get in a situation where people are talking about what is coming from the stands and talking about the bad side of the game.

"It is not just about me and what I think, it is about the image around the world.

"In the main, I think we are in a good place. There have been a few isolated incidents that have crept in recently but let's hope that doesn't snowball and that type of behaviour continues - then we have got a big problem."