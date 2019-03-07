Brendan Rodgers: Leicester boss says burglary at Glasgow home was 'horrendous'

Rodgers was appointed Leicester manager on 26 February

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says the "horrendous" burglary at his Glasgow home gave his family a "fright".

Burglars stole family possessions, including medals won during Rodgers' time as Celtic manager, while Charlotte Searle and her six-year-old daughter hid in the East Dunbartonshire home.

They are set to move to Leicester to be with Rodgers "very soon".

"It's obviously something that's not nice for any family to go through," said the 46-year-old.

Rodgers was appointed Leicester manager on 26 February, succeeding the sacked Claude Puel.

His side host Fulham at King Power Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday (15:00 GMT).

"It gave the girls a fright," he said. "The last 10 days there's been a lot of talk about my move to here.

"I don't want to detract from an amazing time we had in Glasgow. The experiences we had there were amazing on and off the field. We don't want to let the last 10 days cloud any of that.

"We've dealt with it, we've had lots of support. They're both safe.

"It's an unfortunate incident, it's sad for the girls - for someone to come in at the night - it's horrendous really, I just made sure they were secure up there.

"We are looking to buy a home here in Leicester. They will move down very soon. We will throw our lives into here and I look forward to that."