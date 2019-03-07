Padraig Amond: Newport striker's 'special' Republic of Ireland call-up

Before joining Newport, Amond had spells with Accrington Stanley, Morecambe, Grimsby Town and Hartlepool United

Newport County striker Padraig Amond admits he was "surprised," to be called into the Republic of Ireland squad for the first time, but says it is the proudest moment of his career.

Amond was named in Mick McCarthy's provisional squad to face Gibraltar away and Georgia at home in Euro 2020 qualifiers on March 23 and 26.

The 30-year-old has scored 21 goals this season including at least one goal in every round of the FA Cup.

"I have dreamed of this," he explained.

Born in Carlow, Amond has made more than 500 career appearances across the Football League and previously featured for his country four times at under-21 level.

This season he has enjoyed some high profile successes, including FA Cup goals against Leicester City, Middlesbrough and Manchester City. Last season he also scored against Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking on Radio Wales, Amond said he never gave up on the hope of being called on by his country, even though he did not expect the call to come.

"I was surprised to be called up, I knew there had been a bit of chat about it, but you don't fully expect or believe it will actually happen," he told Good Evening Wales.

"I have dreamed of this happening for as long as I can remember and when I found out earlier in the week (that he was in the squad) it was a special, special moment.

"I found out, I had a few missed calls from the manager (Newport boss Michael Flynn) and he rung me to tell me the club had got word. He then forwarded on the emails from the FAI.

"I had only just woken up, so it was quite difficult to take in! It was brilliant. But it has been quite tough as well, because I have known since Monday and haven't been able to tell anyone until it was announced.

"I could only tell my family, my friends found out about five minutes before the club announced it! It was quite tough, the biggest moment of your career and you can't even talk about it for a couple of days.

"At the moment I am just enjoying being called up. I am very proud of it, it is hard to put into words just how happy I am. It is a brilliant moment for me."