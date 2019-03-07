Jermaine McGlashan: Wrexham sign midfielder on loan from Swindon Town

Jermaine McGlashan
Jermaine McGlashan began his career with Staines Town

Wrexham have signed attacking midfielder Jermaine McGlashan on loan until the end of the season in a bid to boost their promotion hopes.

The Dragons are top of the National League with 10 games remaining.

"Jermaine's been a little bit unfortunate because he doesn't quite fit in with the way that I play," Swindon boss Richie Wellens said.

McGlashan has made 22 appearances for the Robins this term, but has featured only once in 2019.

"He's come on and done well as a sub but at 30, you want to be playing regular football," Wellens added.

McGlashan previously played for Aldershot Town, Cheltenham Town, Gillingham and Southend United.

He joins a Wrexham side that are currently one point clear at the top of the National League.

