Diego Simeone: Atletico Madrid coach fined but escapes touchline ban

Simeone has been coach of Atletico since 2011

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has been fined 20,000 euros (£17,000) for his celebration against Juventus in the Champions League.

The Argentine turned towards fans and grabbed his crotch after Jose Maria Gimenez opened the scoring in a 2-0 last 16 first-leg victory.

Simeone did not receive a touchline ban so will be able to sit on the bench for Tuesday's second leg in Turin.

Atletico and Juventus were both fined for separate incidents in the match.

Atletico were fined 38,000 euros (£32,500) after their fans threw objects and blocked stairways at the club's Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

Juventus were fined 30,000 euros (£25,500) and manager Massimiliano Allegri received a warning after his players arrived late for the kick-off.