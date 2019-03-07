Bristol City sign Stefan Marinovic with Frank Fielding to miss rest of season

Stefan Marinovic made his New Zealand debut against South Korea in 2015

Bristol City have signed New Zealand goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic on a short-term deal, with Frank Fielding expected to miss the rest of the season.

Fielding, 30, has not played since the 3-2 defeat by Norwich City on 23 February after fracturing his hand.

Niki Maenpaa, 34, was forced off during last Saturday's draw at Preston North End with a calf problem.

Kiwi Marinovic, 27, has been capped 23 times and spent 2018 with Vancouver Whitecaps in Major League Soccer.

He could make his Robins debut against Championship leaders Leeds United on Saturday, with academy product Max O'Leary, who came on for Maenpaa at Deepdale, another option.

"Stefan has impressed in training during his trial this week and we are looking forward to him making a contribution to the squad," said head coach Lee Johnson.

