Uche Ikpeazu extends Hearts deal until 2022

Hearts forward Uche Ikpeazu (left) has signed a new deal until 2022

Uche Ikpeazu has extended his contract his Hearts contract because he says "I feel the love" from the club.

The 24-year-old forward has signed a new deal that will keep him at the Tynecastle club until 2022.

And the Englishman believes staying in Gorgie has "given me a great platform to improve", despite a lengthy injury lay-off.

"I genuinely think I'm improving and getting back to my best," he told the Hearts website.

Ikpeazu had scored four goals in 10 appearances for Craig Levein's side since signing in summer from Cambridge United, but was then sidelined by injury for four months.

"I feel confident and it's just the goals to come, really," he said. "Now is the right time to extend my contract here because I feel the love from the management, the staff and the fans."