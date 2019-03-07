Roma sack Eusebio di Francesco after Porto and Lazio defeats

Roma were thrashed by rivals Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday

Roma have sacked head coach Eusebio di Francesco following Champions League last-16 defeat by Porto on Wednesday.

The Italian side lost 4-3 on aggregate after an Alex Telles extra-time penalty in Portugal, having led 2-1 from the first leg.

Roma are fifth in Serie A and lost 3-0 to city rivals Lazio on Saturday.

Di Francesco, 49, took over in June 2017, leading Roma to last year's Champions League semi-finals, where they were beaten by Liverpool.

"On behalf of myself and everyone at AS Roma, I'd like to thank Eusebio for his work and his commitment," said club president Jim Pallotta.

"Since returning to the club, Eusebio has always acted professionally and put the club's needs ahead of his own. We all wish him well for the future."

Former Italy midfielder Di Francesco won the Serie A title with Roma in 2001 before retiring in 2005.

He spent five years in charge of Sassuolo, winning the Serie B title in 2013, until arriving at Roma to replace Luciano Spalletti, who had left to join Inter Milan.

Roma are three points behind Inter in fourth, the last Champions League qualification spot, while Lazio are three points behind in sixth with a game in hand.