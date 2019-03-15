Pitch inspection for Inverness CT v Ross County

BBC coverage

How to follow: Watch on the BBC Scotland channel & iPlayer

Inverness Caledonian Thistle's Scottish Championship match against leaders Ross County on Friday will be subject to a 12:30 GMT pitch inspection.

Overnight rain in Inverness has put the fixture in doubt.

The Highland derby, which is scheduled to be broadcast live on BBC Scotland, has a 19:05 kick-off.

County are 11 points clear at the top of the division with nine games to play while Inverness are fifth, a point off the promotion play-off spots.