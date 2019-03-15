Scottish Championship
Inverness CT19:05Ross County
Venue: Caledonian Stadium, Inverness

Pitch inspection for Inverness CT v Ross County

Inverness Caledonian Thistle's Scottish Championship match against leaders Ross County on Friday will be subject to a 12:30 GMT pitch inspection.

Overnight rain in Inverness has put the fixture in doubt.

The Highland derby, which is scheduled to be broadcast live on BBC Scotland, has a 19:05 kick-off.

County are 11 points clear at the top of the division with nine games to play while Inverness are fifth, a point off the promotion play-off spots.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County27176450262457
2Dundee Utd2713773734346
3Ayr27127842281443
4Dunfermline28117103030040
5Inverness CT2791263630639
6Morton28810102736-934
7Queen of Sth2879123535030
8Falkirk2878133039-929
9Partick Thistle2784152944-1528
10Alloa2768132741-1426
