Jake Hastie: Motherwell boss says 'no decision' has been made on winger's future

Jake Hastie returned to Motherwell from a loan spell at Alloa Athletic in January

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson says "no decision has been made" on winger Jake Hastie's future.

The 19-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and has been linked with Rangers.

Robinson and Hastie have won the Scottish Premiership manager and player of the month awards for February.

"Jake's got a decision to make," said Robinson. "We do our very best with it. We can't pull money out of nowhere. What we do is try and convince him."

Hastie, who has been called up to the Scotland Under-21 squad for this month's games with Mexico and Sweden, returned from a loan spell at Alloa Athletic in January and has scored five goals in eight appearances for the Steelmen. Four of those came during Well's run of three league wins out of four last month.

"No decision has been made at this moment in time," Robinson added.

"We are very honest with people and Jake's very appreciative of that. It's up to him, it's tough decisions for young boys. But we are doing our very best with it.

"We are giving him game time and he's doing very well for the club at this moment in time, so that has to be our main focus - the game coming up [against Hamilton] and the next nine or 10 games of the season."