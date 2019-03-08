EFL chief executive: New chief executive appointment process begins

EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey was managing director of Bradford City when they achieved promotion to the Premier League in 1999

The English Football League has begun the process of appointing a chief executive to replace Shaun Harvey, who departs at the end of the season.

A nominations committee will be formed from board representatives across the three divisions, led by interim chair Debbie Jevans.

In addition, the EFL will assess the way in which the 72 member clubs are governed and how rules are implemented.

"A detailed brief is being agreed for the CEO position," Jevans said.

"We have today looked closely at what the League needs to focus on to address the well-documented challenges of the recent past and move forward so that the League can continue to thrive and prosper as a collective of 72 clubs.

"A robust constitution that effectively, fairly and clearly governs the League, its clubs and its decisions sits at the centre of this objective."