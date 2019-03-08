St Johnstone: Tommy Wright taken aback by Mark Hurst departure

Mark Hurst had a loan spell at Elgin City in season 2015-16

Goalkeeper Mark Hurst has quit St Johnstone, with shocked manager Tommy Wright suspecting he has moved to America to be with his girlfriend.

Hurst, 23, has been on the bench of late, with Cammy Bell deputising for injured first choice Zander Clark.

His departure leaves Wright with two 17-year-olds as back up for Bell.

"He has just walked out," said Wright. "I can't butter it up any other way. He can't sign for another club as he is still under contract."

Hurst, who had been with St Johnstone since 2013, was loaned to Elgin City and East Fife and was on the bench against Rangers, Aberdeen and Hibernian last month as back-up to Bell.

"What I want to say and what I can say is two different things," Wright added. "He just basically just said he is leaving. I think he has a girlfriend out there. We tried to persuade him to stay but it didn't happen.

"It's disappointing because he was someone we had faith in that could go on and make a great career. He has let his team-mates down and let the the club down that have looked after him very well.

"You could say it's the modern player but I didn't think it was something that would have happened in Perth."

St Johnstone visit Livingston on Saturday, having not played since 27 February.