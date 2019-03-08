Phil Parkinson: Bolton Wanderers boss says players grateful for communication on wages

Phil Parkinson will miss Bolton's next two matches after receiving a touchline ban following his sending-off in their defeat by Leeds in February

Phil Parkinson says it was "important" the club's hierarchy reassured Bolton's players over their unpaid wages.

The squad was told by chief executive Paul Aldridge on Friday that they should be paid their wages by Monday.

"His message from [owner] Ken Anderson was that the takeover is progressing well," boss Parkinson said.

Matchday and full-time staff have had their February wages, with Parkinson saying players were "concerned" those people had not been paid first.

Those staff received their payments on Thursday and Friday, more than a week after they were due.

Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester, Parkinson continued: "We're hoping that that [the takeover] keeps going in the right direction. However, if that hasn't happened by Monday then Ken will pay the existing people who haven't been paid."

It has been a tumultuous week for Wanderers, whose training ground was closed on Monday and home game against Millwall on Saturday was almost called off because of safety concerns.

Earlier in the season, the Professional Footballers' Association assisted the club in paying wages for November and December.

Anderson, who said in January that he was "doing his utmost" to sell the Championship club, reported last month that an "agreement in principle" had been reached. Talks are still ongoing over a potential takeover.

Parkinson added: "Last week the lads were concerned about all the office staff and everybody who works at the ground not getting their money and getting their money first, however they wanted some communication over when the likelihood was that they were going to get paid.

"I said to him [Aldridge] that it is important that someone from the board or senior position has come to the training ground and speaking to the staff and explained to them.

"When it's just from me, it's almost like they've heard me say it so many times and I can see them looking at me saying well 'you've gone through this so many times'."