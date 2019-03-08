Wales to host New Zealand in friendly in Cardiff in June

Wales women's most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to the Republic of Ireland

Wales will take on New Zealand in an international friendly match in Cardiff on Tuesday, 4 June as part of their preparations for Euro 2021 qualifying.

Jayne Ludlow's side have only played New Zealand, ranked 19 in the world, once previously, in 2011.

Wales have been drawn against Norway, Belarus Northern Ireland and the Faroe Islands for Women's Euro 2021 qualifying, which begins in August.

The match is three days before the start of the World Cup in France.

The Cardiff International Sports Stadium will host the friendly.