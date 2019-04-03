Bolton Wanderers' High Court hearing adjourned until 8 May

Bolton Wanderers have won just seven of their 38 games in the Championship so far this season

Championship strugglers Bolton Wanderers have been given a further five weeks to settle their debts or risk going into administration.

Lawyers for the financially stricken club, who appeared in the High Court on Wednesday for the second time over an unpaid £1.2m tax bill, said terms for the sale of Wanderers have been agreed and due diligence is under way.

The relegation-threatened side have withheld the identity of the prospective buyer, but were given until 8 May to pay the outstanding sum.

Former Watford chairman Laurence Bassini is reported to have been at the hearing, with the club's barrister Hilary Stonefrost telling the court: "The prospective purchaser is here."

She added that Bassini, whose controversial tenure at Vicarage Road lasted only 13 months, "has proof of funds".

Bassini declined to comment before he was driven away from the court in a white Rolls-Royce, reports the Press Association.

Meanwhile, it has been reported by BBC Radio Manchester that Gaspard Holdings, whose sole registered director is Naeema Khilji, hope to finalise a deal in the next few days.

Gaspard Holdings is a company which has previously had its interest dismissed by Wanderers chairman Ken Anderson.

Bolton's future has become increasingly uncertain this season, with Wednesday's court appearance their seventh over a winding-up petition in the past 17 months.

The protracted sale of the club, which was said to be near completion last week, has seen staff paid late and players stop training in strike action.

On Tuesday, Wanderers' next two home matches were put in doubt after they were issued with an order preventing fans entering the ground.