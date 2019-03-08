Scottish football can lead way on free period products, say 'On the Ball' campaigners

Celtic fans Orlaith Duffy, Erin Slaven and Mikaela McKinley met through football

A campaign to offer free sanitary products at football stadiums has been met with "a bit of a backlash", but the group behind it are hopeful Scotland's clubs can "make it the norm".

Celtic fans Erin Slaven, Mikaela McKinley and Orlaith Duffy began 'On The Ball' by convincing their own club to offer free period products at games.

They already have 16 Scottish clubs on board and want others to follow.

"Football is a great place to set a precedent," said Slaven.

"There was work going on to encourage free period products in schools and universities, but social environments are important as well. So it made sense as three football fans to focus on football grounds."

According to charity Bloody Good Period, the average lifetime cost of sanitary products is approximately £4,800.

In addition, a 2017 survey of 1,000 14-21-year-olds by Plan International UK found that one in 10 women and girls have been unable to afford sanitary products, while 12% have had to improvise their sanitary wear.

Over the past 12 months, On The Ball have extended their campaign throughout the UK and taken it to clubs in America.

Politics student Slaven says the reaction has been "amazing".

"There has been a bit of backlash but the good definitely outweighs the bad," she said.

"One of our aims was to break down the stigma around periods. It is almost quite radical for us to go into football - a male-dominated environment - and start talking about this."