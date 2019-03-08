Gateshead put up for sale by owner and chairman Dr Ranjan Varghese

Gateshead currently play at the International Stadium

Gateshead have put up for sale by owner and chairman Dr Ranjan Varghese for the sum of £1, after discussions with the Supporters Association.

Varghese will continue his ownership of the club until 31 May, and on the condition he is reimbursed a £200,000 bond lodged with the National League.

He took over at Gateshead in July 2018, but financial issues have seen the club operate under a transfer embargo.

Supporters had planned to protest at Saturday's game with Barnet.

Despite the off-field issues, which led to recent players sales such as Fraser Kerr and Scott Boden, boss Ben Clark has steered the Tynesiders into the National League.

"I'd like to thank Ranjan and Joe (Cala - advisor) for working with us as fans to look at a way to resolve matters off the pitch and show the same unity that we have shown on the pitch throughout the season," Gatehead Soul fans group chairman Bernard McWilliams said.

"To that end, I would thank the fans for their support and, as we now have a resolution in place, we would respectfully ask them to stand down from the planned protest and get behind Ben and the lads on Saturday.

"I'm looking forward to working with the club and finding prospective buyers that will take us on to next season."

Gateshead general manager Alisha Henry added: "After meeting with the club and Bernard, I feel this is the best possible solution for the club to move forward."

"I will be working closely with the fan group in vetting any new owner, to make sure the club can move into next season successfully."