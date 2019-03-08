Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: Liverpool midfielder taken off as precaution in win at Derby

Oxlade-Chamberlain has not played for Liverpool since April

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was taken off as a "precaution" in his first match after spending 11 months on the sidelines.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, 25, had surgery in May after sustaining knee-ligament damage during a win over Roma in April.

He started at Under-23 level at Derby but was touching his right hamstring before coming off on 41 minutes.

"Fingers crossed it's nothing and only a precaution," said Liverpool Under-23 manager Neil Critchley.

Critchley revealed Oxlade-Chamberlain was only scheduled to play 45 minutes and after being replaced, the England midfielder appeared in good spirits as he talked to club staff and acknowledged fans.

"The bonus for him is that it's not his knee, so he's delighted there are no problems with that," added Critchley, whose side won 3-1.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has been named in Liverpool's Champions League squad despite manager Jurgen Klopp saying in July that he would miss most of the season.