Premier Division: Derry City draw 1-1 against Bohemians in Dublin

Eoin Toal (left) produced a man-of-the-match display for Derry at Dalymount Park

Derry City continued their encouraging start to the League of Ireland campaign as they drew 1-1 against Bohemians at Dalymount Park.

Eoghan Stokes put Derry ahead from a penalty on 52 minutes after he had been brought down by Derek Pender.

James Finnerty levelled for Bohs on 75 after a Keith Ward cross had deflected invitingly into his path.

Centre-back Eoin Toal produced a man-of-the-match display for Derry who have had two wins, two draws and a defeat.

The draw keeps Derry fourth in the table - although they are now five points behind Shamrock Rovers after the leaders defeated St Patrick's Athletic 1-0 at Richmond Park.

The Hoops lead Bohs by two points with champions Dundalk a further two points off the pace following their 4-0 thumping of Waterford and Derry now ahead of St Pat's on goal difference.

The four sides immediately below Rovers all have a game in hand on the leaders.

Declan Devine's Derry side produced a composed first half at Dalymount Park

Devine forced to make four Derry changes

Declan Devine was forced to make four changes from last weekend's 0-0 away draw against Cork City which included the absence of recent signing Michael McCrudden after he suffered a broken metatarsal in training on Wednesday.

Jamie McDonagh was ruled out following his four-match suspension while a hamstring injury meant Barry McNamee could only be introduced in the closing stages of the contest.

Adrian Delap was among those drafted into the side by Declan Devine and was especially prominent in the first half as he produced a couple of dangerous runs.

Delap's early dart into Bohs territory set up a chance for Ciaron Harkin which was deflected wide although Derry keeper Peter Cherrie then had to make a smart save to push a Ward free-kick out for a corner.

With Toal marshalling a solid Derry defence and Conor McDermott impressive down the visitors' right flank, the Candystripes continued to be composed during the remainder of the first period.

McDermott tested Bohs keeper James Talbot on 25 minutes after being played in by on-loan signing from Colchester Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe.

Stokes' penalty put Derry ahead seven minutes after the restart but Bohemians fought back and after Cherrie denied Ali Reghba, the equaliser came on 75 minutes as Finnerty's low shot beat the Derry keeper.

Derry's goalscorer did go close with a long-range effort on 82 but the visitors had to repel late pressure with Rob Cornwall heading wide after Cherrie had failed to gather a corner.