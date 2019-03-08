Hallam Hope: Carlisle United striker extends contract with League Two club until 2020

Hallam Hope is in his second spell at Brunton Park

Carlisle United's Hallam Hope has extended his contract with the promotion-chasing League Two club to the end of the 2019-20 season.

The 25-year-old striker follows midfielder Kelvin Etuhu by becoming the second Carlisle player this season to activate an extension.

Hope has hit 11 goals in 32 appearances this term for the Cumbrians.

"Hallam's had a very good season. He's well suited to the role he's employed in," said boss Steven Pressley.

"He's made a big impression on me in the short time I've been here. He's very professional and a very good character. He's the type of player who we want to be part of the future at this club."

Carlisle lie ninth in League Two, just one point off the play-off places, with 11 games to go.