Irish Premiership: Glenavon beat leaders Linfield at Mourneview Park

Linfield's title hopes have been hit by a 2-0 defeat by Glenavon as the league pacesetters saw their 10-match winning run end at a windswept Mourneview Park.

Jonathan Tuffey denied Linfield with three great saves late in the first half in horrendous conditions.

Aaron Harmon's superb 25-yard strike put Glenavon in front and Blues forward Andy Waterworth hit a post before Josh Daniels slotted in number two late on.

Linfield stay nine points clear but Ballymena have two games in hand.

Glenavon went in to the game with just one win from their last five home matches and they had the wind in their faces in the first half.

Man-of-the-match Tuffey set the tone by keeping out an early Jordan Stewart strike before Daniels rifled over for the hosts.

A tight opening 30 minutes also saw Blues keeper Gareth Deane producing a good save from Conor McCloskey's dipping volley.

The wind picked up as driving rain arrived in the 15 minutes before the break but Linfield could not make their dominance count, courtesy of Tuffey's heroics.

A block on the line as Niall Quinn's free-kick fizzed through a crowd of players was followed by a low save from Kyle McClean's shot and then Chris Casement saw his curling free-kick saved by the Lurgan Blues skipper.

Conditions eased slightly on the restart but the wind added strength to Harmon's crisp swerving shot, which bent into the corner of the Linfield net as David Healy's team conceded for the first time in eight hours and 48 minutes.

Casement was again denied by a top-notch Tuffey save as the visitors pushed for an equaliser.

Jimmy Callacher, usually so clinical from set-piece moves, headed over twice from close range and those openings came either side of Linfield's two best openings in the second half.

Waterworth turned his marker but his low shot smacked against the woodwork before the striker's flick sent Marek Cervenka clear, but Tuffey came to Glenavon's rescue again with the block.

Daniels sealed the points four minutes from time when Josh Robinson failed to deal with the bouncing ball and the winger nipped in to slip under the advancing Deane.