Match ends, SV Werder Bremen 4, FC Schalke 04 2.
Werder Bremen 4-2 Schalke: Man City's opponents struggles continue
Schalke warmed up for Tuesday's Champions League second leg with Manchester City by conceding at least three goals for a fourth game in a row.
The German side have not won in six games, losing five, including their last-16 home game with City, which they lost 3-2 on 20 February.
Breel Embolo gave them the lead at Werder Bremen, but Milot Rashica scored twice and Max Kruse netted.
Embolo scored a second before Martin Harnik's injury-time clincher.
Line-ups
Werder Bremen
- 1Pavlenka
- 23Gebre Selassie
- 13VeljkovicBooked at 21mins
- 18Moisander
- 5Augustinsson
- 35EggesteinBooked at 19mins
- 44Bargfrede
- 10KruseSubstituted forMöhwaldat 90+1'minutesSubstituted forMöhwaldat 90+1'minutes
- 30Klaassen
- 4PizarroSubstituted forHarnikat 67'minutesSubstituted forHarnikat 67'minutes
- 11RashicaSubstituted forBartelsat 84'minutesSubstituted forBartelsat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Beijmo
- 6Möhwald
- 9Harnik
- 22Bartels
- 24Eggestein
- 27Kapino
- 32Friedl
Schalke
Substitutes
- 1Fährmann
- 11Konoplyanka
- 13Rudy
- 14Matondo
- 15Kutucu
- 21Riether
- 26Sané
- Referee:
- Martin Petersen
- Attendance:
- 42,100
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away7
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away18
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, SV Werder Bremen 4, FC Schalke 04 2.
Goal!
Goal! SV Werder Bremen 4, FC Schalke 04 2. Martin Harnik (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kevin Möhwald following a fast break.
Foul by Theodor Gebre Selassie (SV Werder Bremen).
Weston McKennie (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, SV Werder Bremen. Kevin Möhwald replaces Max Kruse.
Attempt missed. Martin Harnik (SV Werder Bremen) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Max Kruse.
Attempt missed. Breel Embolo (FC Schalke 04) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bastian Oczipka with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Theodor Gebre Selassie (SV Werder Bremen).
Guido Burgstaller (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Salif Sané replaces Daniel Caligiuri because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Daniel Caligiuri (FC Schalke 04) because of an injury.
Foul by Fin Bartels (SV Werder Bremen).
Daniel Caligiuri (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! SV Werder Bremen 3, FC Schalke 04 2. Breel Embolo (FC Schalke 04) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Bastian Oczipka with a cross following a corner.
Corner, FC Schalke 04. Conceded by Milos Veljkovic.
Substitution
Substitution, SV Werder Bremen. Fin Bartels replaces Milot Rashica.
Foul by Niklas Moisander (SV Werder Bremen).
Breel Embolo (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Milos Veljkovic (SV Werder Bremen) because of an injury.
Offside, SV Werder Bremen. Milos Veljkovic tries a through ball, but Martin Harnik is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Milos Veljkovic (SV Werder Bremen) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Philipp Bargfrede.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Rabbi Matondo replaces Steven Skrzybski.
Corner, SV Werder Bremen. Conceded by Alexander Nübel.
Attempt saved. Max Kruse (SV Werder Bremen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Maximilian Eggestein.
Attempt saved. Ahmed Kutucu (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Breel Embolo.
Foul by Ludwig Augustinsson (SV Werder Bremen).
Ahmed Kutucu (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Ahmed Kutucu replaces Nabil Bentaleb.
Goal!
Goal! SV Werder Bremen 3, FC Schalke 04 1. Milot Rashica (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Maximilian Eggestein with a headed pass.
Foul by Maximilian Eggestein (SV Werder Bremen).
Benjamin Stambouli (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Davy Klaassen (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Nabil Bentaleb (FC Schalke 04) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Maximilian Eggestein (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Nabil Bentaleb (FC Schalke 04).
Maximilian Eggestein (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nabil Bentaleb (FC Schalke 04).