Izzy Christiansen: Lyon confirm England midfielder has undergone ankle surgery

England midfielder Izzy Christiansen has undergone ankle surgery, her club Lyon have confirmed.

The 27-year-old, who joined the French side from Manchester City last summer, picked up the injury during the SheBelieves Cup victory over Japan on Tuesday.

Lyon have not said how long Christiansen is expected to be out of action following the operation.

Phil Neville's England side begin their World Cup campaign in 90 days.

Christiansen was taken off in the first half of England's final match of the SheBelieves tournament, which the Lionesses won 3-0 to claim top spot in the four team round-robin competition.

England boss Neville said after the win that Christansen was "vital" to his squad.