Watford v Crystal Palace

Watford head coach Javi Gracia (left) enjoyed wins over Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace in both league meetings this season

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

TEAM NEWS

Watford have no injury concerns, with defender Miguel Britos overcoming the leg problem he sustained last weekend.

Head coach Javi Gracia must decide whether to include Heurelho Gomes, who has kept a clean sheet in each of his three FA Cup appearances this season.

Crystal Palace keeper Wayne Hennessey has recovered from the minor injury that ruled him out against Brighton.

Pape Souare is available after a dislocated shoulder but Bakary Sako is expected to miss out with a calf issue.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SteveBowercomm: This is a repeat of the semi-final from three years ago, and both clubs will feel they have a real opportunity of another Wembley appearance.

This moment doesn't come along too often either. Palace are in the last eight for only the second time in 24 years, while it's only Watford's fourth quarter-final in 31 years.

Certainly, Javi Gracia's team selection last weekend at the Etihad gave an indication of how much it means to them and the home side's more comfortable league position allows them a full strike at cup glory.

However, I watched Palace produce a professional display in the previous round at Doncaster, and Roy Hodgson would dearly love a first managerial taste of an FA Cup semi-final in the latter stages of his career.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Watford head coach Javi Gracia on his team selection: "We have lots of options and all of them are high-quality players.

"It is difficult as I have all the squad ready and fit. I have to decide and suffer, and it is not easy to take these decisions. It's my job. I always decide thinking what is the best for the team."

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson: "Of course it would be a wonderful thing to do, to win the FA Cup, but there's a lot to do before we can even hope to achieve that.

"The final is the stuff of which dreams are made of. We have to confront reality and the present when it comes to the match with Watford, knowing full-well, if we want to see a dream come true, we've got to get through that Watford game."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

They have played each other seven times in the FA Cup, most recently a semi-final in 2016 which Crystal Palace won 2-1.

Watford have never lost at home to the Eagles in the FA Cup, winning three times and drawing once.

Palace have lost both league meetings this season - it's 83 years since they last suffered three defeats in a row in all competitions against the Hornets.

Watford

Watford have progressed from their last three FA Cup quarter-final ties, in 2003, 2007 and 2016.

They have won five successive home matches in the competition without conceding a goal since a 1-0 defeat by Spurs in 2012.

All four teams to eliminate Watford in an FA Cup quarter-final have gone on to reach the final: Newcastle in 1932, Arsenal in 1980, Liverpool in 1986 and Wimbledon in 1988. Only Arsenal failed to win the trophy in the same season.

Watford and Crystal Palace are the only quarter-finalists not to have conceded a goal in this season's competition. Watford have faced 21 shots and Palace 42.

The Hornets could equal the club FA Cup record of four consecutive clean sheets.

Crystal Palace