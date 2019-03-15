Swansea City v Manchester City

Swansea may have to cope without their top scorer Oli McBurnie

TEAM NEWS

Swansea's top scorer Oli McBurnie has been struggling with illness so is unlikely to start but could still be used from the bench.

The Swans have no other reported new injury problems.

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden could be in line for a start after impressing against Schalke in midweek and in previous FA Cup games.

Kevin De Bruyne, Vincent Kompany and Fernandinho, who all missed Tuesday's Champions League win, remain doubts.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: At Ostersunds last season, Graham Potter made a habit of unlikely upsets.

In the Europa League, his side enjoyed wins over Galatasaray, PAOK Salonika, Hertha Berlin and even at Arsenal.

However, Potter will know that there are upsets, and then there are upsets. Forget Graham Potter, even Harry Potter at his most preposterous wouldn't fancy conjuring a win against Manchester City, however much we talk about the fabled 'magic of the cup'.

Pep Guardiola appears determined to avoid a repeat of last season's shock FA Cup loss at Wigan. He has selected insanely strong line-ups against Rotherham, Burnley and Newport so far, with the result that his side has scored 16 FA Cup goals in just three games.

Last season, City beat Swansea 5-0 and 4-0 in the Premier League. Just saying.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Swansea City manager Graham Potter: "I wouldn't say I'm worried but it is a huge challenge.

"We will have to play very well, they have to play very bad and then we still have to be lucky and that's the reality of it."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City have won 10 of the past 11 meetings in all competitions.

They won the two league encounters last season by an aggregate score of 9-0.

This is the first ever FA Cup meeting between Swansea and Manchester City.

Swansea City

Since reaching the FA Cup quarter-finals, Swansea have lost three of their four games.

They are unbeaten at home in any competition since Boxing Day (W5, D2).

Swansea are looking to reach the FA Cup semi-final for the third time, having also done so in 1925-26 and 1963-64.

Swansea were in the second tier and eliminated a top-flight club on both previous occasions they won a quarter-final tie.

They won the League Cup in 2013 but have never reached an FA Cup final.

The Swans have been eliminated in six of their past seven FA Cup ties against Premier League opponents. The exception was beating Manchester United in January 2014.

Manchester City