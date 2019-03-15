Championship
Ipswich15:00Nottm Forest
Venue: Portman Road

Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest

Ipswich manager Paul Lambert
Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are 13 points from safety with nine games remaining

Ipswich Town could welcome back James Collins and Collin Quaner for the visit of Nottingham Forest.

Both returned to training on Thursday after Quaner (thigh strain) missed the midweek draw with Bristol City, while Collins (calf) has been out of action since the start of the month.

Play-off chasing Forest will have Jack Robinson available again, who returns after a two-match suspension.

The Reds are waiting on the fitness of Lewis Grabban and Matty Cash.

Match facts

  • Ipswich have lost four of their past five Championship matches against Nottingham Forest, winning the other 4-2 at Portman Road last season.
  • Nottingham Forest have won only one of their past six visits to Ipswich in the Championship (W1 D1 L4), a 2-0 win in November 2016.
  • Martin O'Neill will be the seventh different Nottingham Forest manager that Paul Lambert has faced in his last seven league games against them - Davies, Freedman, Williams, Montanier, Warburton and Karanka the previous six.
  • Nottingham Forest striker Lewis Grabban has scored six goals in his past four league starts against Ipswich Town.
  • Five of Ipswich's past six Championship matches have ended 1-1, with the Tractor Boys losing the other 2-1 against Reading.
  • Martin O'Neill has not faced Ipswich Town since the 1996-97 League Cup quarter-final, when his Leicester City side won 1-0 at Portman Road courtesy of a Mark Robins goal.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich37229675472875
2Leeds37227863382573
3Sheff Utd37218863342971
4West Brom371810971482364
5Middlesbrough361513840281258
6Derby371511114644256
7Bristol City361510114538755
8Aston Villa371315965541154
9Preston371412115750754
10Nottm Forest371314105143853
11Sheff Wed371313114449-552
12Birmingham371214115348550
13Hull37148155254-250
14Brentford3613101360491149
15Swansea36138154546-147
16Blackburn371211145056-647
17Stoke371016113742-546
18QPR37127184357-1443
19Millwall37910184155-1437
20Reading37812174056-1636
21Wigan3799193655-1936
22Rotherham37715153959-2036
23Bolton3778222458-3429
24Ipswich37314202961-3223
