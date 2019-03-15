Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are 13 points from safety with nine games remaining

Ipswich Town could welcome back James Collins and Collin Quaner for the visit of Nottingham Forest.

Both returned to training on Thursday after Quaner (thigh strain) missed the midweek draw with Bristol City, while Collins (calf) has been out of action since the start of the month.

Play-off chasing Forest will have Jack Robinson available again, who returns after a two-match suspension.

The Reds are waiting on the fitness of Lewis Grabban and Matty Cash.

Match facts