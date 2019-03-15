Stoke City v Reading

Benik Afobe was substituted at half-time at Derby on Wednesday as a precaution

Stoke are monitoring Benik Afobe ahead of their Championship match against Reading following a hamstring problem against Derby County on Wednesday.

Fellow striker Sam Vokes and midfielder Peter Etebo (both groin) hope they are able to make their returns.

Reading may be without midfield loanee Ovie Ejaria, who sat out Tuesday's 3-0 home loss to Leeds due to injury.

Striker Nelson Oliveira (hamstring) is not expected to be back, having missed the past two games.

Stoke City manager Nathan Jones told BBC Radio Stoke:

"We take positives where we can and we look to build.

"I want us to be brace, to be better and more adventurous. It's going to take a bit of time and work, but the players are giving me everything at the moment.

"We're a work-in-progress and we've picked up a couple of soft tissue injuries amid games coming thick and fast.

"It's tricky and a minefield at times, but hopefully we'll get one or two back against Reading and put in a more front-footed performance than what we've delivered of late."

Reading manager Jose Gomes told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"Like all the games, it will be a very difficult and tough test at Stoke.

"But we must protect ourselves and collect the points that we need. There's no doubt about it that we will have to fight for the right to play.

"We'll take the positives from recent games and keep our focus right until the end."

Match facts