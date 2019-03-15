Championship
Aston Villa15:00Middlesbrough
Venue: Villa Park

Aston Villa v Middlesbrough

Tammy Abraham has only failed to score in three of Villa's 18 home league games this season - and he netted in the 3-0 win at Middlesbrough on 1 December
Follow live text coverage from 12:00 GMT on Saturday

Aston Villa may be unchanged as they seek a fourth straight league win by completing a double over Middlesbrough.

Boss Dean Smith has no new injury concerns as Villa look to repeat their 3-0 win at the Riverside in December.

Boro are still awaiting the outcome of their appeal against Daniel Ayala's red card in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Preston.

Ayala would start a four-game ban if the appeal proves unsuccessful for Tony Pulis's side, who are winless in their last three games.

Boro are fifth in the table, four points and three places better off than Villa, who have crept within two points of the play-off places.

Villa have scored eight goals in their last three games - and conceded just once - in beating Derby County and Birmingham City and then coming from behind to defeat Nottingham Forest in midweek.

Match stats

  • Aston Villa are looking to complete a first league double over Middlesbrough since the 2002-03 season.
  • Including last season's two play-off matches, settled by a single first-leg header from Mile Jedinak, Boro have failed to score in five consecutive league matches against Villa.
  • Villa have so far won all their three matches in March - as many as they won in December, January and February combined in all competitions.
  • Boro striker Ashley Fletcher has scored three goals in his last four Championship appearances - as many as in his previous 55 league games combined.
  • Tammy Abraham has scored just once in Villa's last six games - the 21-goal top scorer's worst run since signing in August.
  • Since the start of the 2016-17 season, only Pablo Hernandez (27) has assisted more Championship goals than Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane (26).
  • After losing just two of their previous 110 Championship games after scoring the first goal, Boro have now lost two successive Championship matches after netting the first.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich37229675472875
2Leeds37227863382573
3Sheff Utd37218863342971
4West Brom371810971482364
5Middlesbrough361513840281258
6Derby371511114644256
7Bristol City361510114538755
8Aston Villa371315965541154
9Preston371412115750754
10Nottm Forest371314105143853
11Sheff Wed371313114449-552
12Birmingham371214115348550
13Hull37148155254-250
14Brentford3613101360491149
15Swansea36138154546-147
16Blackburn371211145056-647
17Stoke371016113742-546
18QPR37127184357-1443
19Millwall37910184155-1437
20Reading37812174056-1636
21Wigan3799193655-1936
22Rotherham37715153959-2036
23Bolton3778222458-3429
24Ipswich37314202961-3223
