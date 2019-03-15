Sheffield Wednesday v Blackburn Rovers
Sheffield Wednesday striker Sam Winnall could make his first start for the club since August 2017.
However, fellow striker Lucas Joao (knee) is expected to be out for the rest of the season.
Blackburn striker Danny Graham (hamstring) and full-back Amari'i Bell (knock) are doubtful.
Defender Charlie Mulgrew is likely to be ruled out by the hamstring injury that saw him miss the midweek win over Wigan.
MATCH FACTS
- Sheffield Wednesday have lost just one of their past 10 home league games against Blackburn (W5 D4 L1), a 1-2 loss in March 2015.
- Blackburn are looking to complete a league double over Sheffield Wednesday for the first time since the 1994-95 season, when Rovers won the Premier League title.
- In all competitions, Steve Bruce has won nine of his past 10 home games against Blackburn (D1) since losing 0-4 in December 2003 with Birmingham City.
- No Championship team have conceded more away goals this season than Blackburn Rovers (38, level with Hull and Wigan).
- Sheffield Wednesday have lost just one of their last 15 league matches (W7 D7 L1) and are unbeaten in their last 10 in a row, conceding just four times in that run.
- Since the start of the 2017-18 season, Charlie Mulgrew has scored 10 penalties in league football for Blackburn - in that time, only Crystal Palace's Luka Milivojevic and Accrington's Billy Kee (15 each) have scored more penalties in the top four tiers of English football.