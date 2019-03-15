Championship
Sheff Wed15:00Blackburn
Venue: Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday v Blackburn Rovers

Sam Winnall
Sheffield Wednesday striker Sam Winnall has had to play in a face mask after breaking his nose in an under-23s game
Sheffield Wednesday striker Sam Winnall could make his first start for the club since August 2017.

However, fellow striker Lucas Joao (knee) is expected to be out for the rest of the season.

Blackburn striker Danny Graham (hamstring) and full-back Amari'i Bell (knock) are doubtful.

Defender Charlie Mulgrew is likely to be ruled out by the hamstring injury that saw him miss the midweek win over Wigan.

MATCH FACTS

  • Sheffield Wednesday have lost just one of their past 10 home league games against Blackburn (W5 D4 L1), a 1-2 loss in March 2015.
  • Blackburn are looking to complete a league double over Sheffield Wednesday for the first time since the 1994-95 season, when Rovers won the Premier League title.
  • In all competitions, Steve Bruce has won nine of his past 10 home games against Blackburn (D1) since losing 0-4 in December 2003 with Birmingham City.
  • No Championship team have conceded more away goals this season than Blackburn Rovers (38, level with Hull and Wigan).
  • Sheffield Wednesday have lost just one of their last 15 league matches (W7 D7 L1) and are unbeaten in their last 10 in a row, conceding just four times in that run.
  • Since the start of the 2017-18 season, Charlie Mulgrew has scored 10 penalties in league football for Blackburn - in that time, only Crystal Palace's Luka Milivojevic and Accrington's Billy Kee (15 each) have scored more penalties in the top four tiers of English football.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich37229675472875
2Leeds37227863382573
3Sheff Utd37218863342971
4West Brom371810971482364
5Middlesbrough361513840281258
6Derby371511114644256
7Bristol City361510114538755
8Aston Villa371315965541154
9Preston371412115750754
10Nottm Forest371314105143853
11Sheff Wed371313114449-552
12Birmingham371214115348550
13Hull37148155254-250
14Brentford3613101360491149
15Swansea36138154546-147
16Blackburn371211145056-647
17Stoke371016113742-546
18QPR37127184357-1443
19Millwall37910184155-1437
20Reading37812174056-1636
21Wigan3799193655-1936
22Rotherham37715153959-2036
23Bolton3778222458-3429
24Ipswich37314202961-3223
