Championship
Hull15:00QPR
Venue: KCOM Stadium

Hull City v Queens Park Rangers

Jarrod Bowen in action for Hull
Jarrod Bowen has scored 19 goals for Hull City this season
Follow live text coverage of Saturday's EFL action from 12:15 GMT

Jarrod Bowen (back and shoulder) and Jordy De Wijs (illness) are doubts for Hull, who are aiming to avoid a third successive defeat when they host QPR.

Captain Markus Henriksen starts a two-match ban after reaching 10 cautions.

QPR defender Grant Hall is available to return after a one-match ban, but striker Matt Smith (ankle) is a doubt.

Geoff Cameron could return from three months out with an ankle injury, and Angel Rangel (thigh) is expected back after the international break.

Rangers have won just once in 13 league games, losing nine times in that run, but are seven points above the relegation zone.

Match facts

  • Hull City have not won three consecutive league matches against QPR since October 1963.
  • QPR are winless in 10 league visits to Hull (D4 L6) since a 2-1 win in February 1970 with goals from Rodney Marsh and Frank Clarke.
  • Hull forward Jarrod Bowen has been involved in four goals in three Championship appearances against QPR (3 goals, 1 assist).
  • Queens Park Rangers have won fewer points than any other Championship team during 2019, picking up just five in their 12 games (W1 D2 L9).
  • Hull haven't lost three consecutive Championship matches since November 2017 under Leonid Slutsky.
  • QPR have won none of their last 49 away Championship games when conceding first (D10 L39).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich37229675472875
2Leeds37227863382573
3Sheff Utd37218863342971
4West Brom371810971482364
5Middlesbrough361513840281258
6Derby371511114644256
7Bristol City361510114538755
8Aston Villa371315965541154
9Preston371412115750754
10Nottm Forest371314105143853
11Sheff Wed371313114449-552
12Birmingham371214115348550
13Hull37148155254-250
14Brentford3613101360491149
15Swansea36138154546-147
16Blackburn371211145056-647
17Stoke371016113742-546
18QPR37127184357-1443
19Millwall37910184155-1437
20Reading37812174056-1636
21Wigan3799193655-1936
22Rotherham37715153959-2036
23Bolton3778222458-3429
24Ipswich37314202961-3223
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC