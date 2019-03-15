Hull City v Queens Park Rangers

Jarrod Bowen has scored 19 goals for Hull City this season

Jarrod Bowen (back and shoulder) and Jordy De Wijs (illness) are doubts for Hull, who are aiming to avoid a third successive defeat when they host QPR.

Captain Markus Henriksen starts a two-match ban after reaching 10 cautions.

QPR defender Grant Hall is available to return after a one-match ban, but striker Matt Smith (ankle) is a doubt.

Geoff Cameron could return from three months out with an ankle injury, and Angel Rangel (thigh) is expected back after the international break.

Rangers have won just once in 13 league games, losing nine times in that run, but are seven points above the relegation zone.

