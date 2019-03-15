Hull City v Queens Park Rangers
-
- From the section Championship
Jarrod Bowen (back and shoulder) and Jordy De Wijs (illness) are doubts for Hull, who are aiming to avoid a third successive defeat when they host QPR.
Captain Markus Henriksen starts a two-match ban after reaching 10 cautions.
QPR defender Grant Hall is available to return after a one-match ban, but striker Matt Smith (ankle) is a doubt.
Geoff Cameron could return from three months out with an ankle injury, and Angel Rangel (thigh) is expected back after the international break.
Rangers have won just once in 13 league games, losing nine times in that run, but are seven points above the relegation zone.
Match facts
- Hull City have not won three consecutive league matches against QPR since October 1963.
- QPR are winless in 10 league visits to Hull (D4 L6) since a 2-1 win in February 1970 with goals from Rodney Marsh and Frank Clarke.
- Hull forward Jarrod Bowen has been involved in four goals in three Championship appearances against QPR (3 goals, 1 assist).
- Queens Park Rangers have won fewer points than any other Championship team during 2019, picking up just five in their 12 games (W1 D2 L9).
- Hull haven't lost three consecutive Championship matches since November 2017 under Leonid Slutsky.
- QPR have won none of their last 49 away Championship games when conceding first (D10 L39).