Wigan15:00Bolton
Venue: DW Stadium

Wigan Athletic v Bolton Wanderers

Nathan Byrne
Nathan Byrne has made 23 appearances for Wigan this season
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Saturday

Wigan will be without defender Danny Fox and forward Anthony Pilkington (both knee) for the visit of Bolton.

Nathan Byrne (illness) is set to return to the squad after missing Tuesday's 3-0 defeat at Blackburn Rovers.

Bolton are unable to call on former Latics forward Yanic Wildschut, who has been out of action since the start of January because of a knee injury.

Defender David Wheater could come into contention to start after being an unused substitute in midweek.

Match facts

  • Wigan have won two of their past 15 matches against Bolton in all competitions (D8 L5).
  • Wigan and Bolton last met at the DW Stadium in March 2015, sharing a 1-1 draw in a Championship fixture.
  • Wigan have won 83% of their Championship points in home matches this season (30/36) - the highest percentage of any side.
  • Bolton have lost nine of their past 10 away games in all competitions (W1).
  • Wigan's DW Stadium has seen just 37 goals scored in Championship matches this season - only Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium (33) has seen fewer during 2018-19.
  • Bolton have won none of their last 53 league matches when they've conceded first (W0 D8 L45), since a 2-1 win over Northampton Town in League One in March.

Saturday 16th March 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich37229675472875
2Leeds37227863382573
3Sheff Utd37218863342971
4West Brom371810971482364
5Middlesbrough361513840281258
6Derby371511114644256
7Bristol City361510114538755
8Aston Villa371315965541154
9Preston371412115750754
10Nottm Forest371314105143853
11Sheff Wed371313114449-552
12Birmingham371214115348550
13Hull37148155254-250
14Brentford3613101360491149
15Swansea36138154546-147
16Blackburn371211145056-647
17Stoke371016113742-546
18QPR37127184357-1443
19Millwall37910184155-1437
20Reading37812174056-1636
21Wigan3799193655-1936
22Rotherham37715153959-2036
23Bolton3778222458-3429
24Ipswich37314202961-3223
