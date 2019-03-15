Wigan Athletic v Bolton Wanderers

Nathan Byrne has made 23 appearances for Wigan this season

Wigan will be without defender Danny Fox and forward Anthony Pilkington (both knee) for the visit of Bolton.

Nathan Byrne (illness) is set to return to the squad after missing Tuesday's 3-0 defeat at Blackburn Rovers.

Bolton are unable to call on former Latics forward Yanic Wildschut, who has been out of action since the start of January because of a knee injury.

Defender David Wheater could come into contention to start after being an unused substitute in midweek.

Match facts