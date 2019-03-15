Wigan Athletic v Bolton Wanderers
Wigan will be without defender Danny Fox and forward Anthony Pilkington (both knee) for the visit of Bolton.
Nathan Byrne (illness) is set to return to the squad after missing Tuesday's 3-0 defeat at Blackburn Rovers.
Bolton are unable to call on former Latics forward Yanic Wildschut, who has been out of action since the start of January because of a knee injury.
Defender David Wheater could come into contention to start after being an unused substitute in midweek.
Match facts
- Wigan have won two of their past 15 matches against Bolton in all competitions (D8 L5).
- Wigan and Bolton last met at the DW Stadium in March 2015, sharing a 1-1 draw in a Championship fixture.
- Wigan have won 83% of their Championship points in home matches this season (30/36) - the highest percentage of any side.
- Bolton have lost nine of their past 10 away games in all competitions (W1).
- Wigan's DW Stadium has seen just 37 goals scored in Championship matches this season - only Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium (33) has seen fewer during 2018-19.
- Bolton have won none of their last 53 league matches when they've conceded first (W0 D8 L45), since a 2-1 win over Northampton Town in League One in March.