Scottish Premiership
Rangers15:00Kilmarnock
Venue: Ibrox Stadium

Rangers v Kilmarnock

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810 MW & the BBC Sport website
  • Rangers have won just two of their past 11 top-flight matches against Kilmarnock (D4 L5), with each of those victories during this period coming at Ibrox.
  • Kilmarnock have failed to score more than a single goal in each of their last 26 visits to Ibrox in the Premiership (13 goals in total during this period), since Bobby Williamson's Kilmarnock side beat Dick Advocaat's Rangers 3-0 back in October 2000.
  • There have been 42 league goals scored at Ibrox this season (36 for Rangers, six conceded) - only at Celtic Park (46) and Pittodrie (48) have more been scored.
  • Kilmarnock ended a six-game winless run in the league with a 1-0 victory against St Mirren last time out - they last won back-to-back league games in January (during run of three wins).
  • Kilmarnock have won 18 points from losing positions this season - at least six more than any other Premiership side this campaign (Aberdeen and Hibernian both have 12).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic29214466165067
2Rangers29178465214459
3Aberdeen29156845331251
4Kilmarnock29148738271150
5Hearts29145103534147
6Hibernian29119943321142
7Motherwell29124133339-640
8St Johnstone29115132939-1038
9Livingston29107123130137
10Hamilton2963201961-4221
11Dundee2946192461-3718
12St Mirren2945202156-3517
