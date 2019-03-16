Scottish Premiership
Hamilton15:00Hearts
Venue: The Hope CBD Stadium

Hamilton Academical v Heart of Midlothian

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810 MW & the BBC Sport website
  • Hamilton will be facing Hearts in the Scottish Premiership without Martin Canning as manager for the first time since February 2011 - the Accies have failed to win any of their last five top-flight games against Hearts at home (D2 L3), since a 3-2 victory back in August 2015.
  • Hearts have lost just one of their past 15 Premiership games against Hamilton (W11 D3) and are unbeaten since a 3-2 defeat back in August 2015 (P10 W7 D3 L0 since).
  • Hamilton have failed to score in 16 league games in 2018-19 - more than any other side in the Premiership this term.
  • Hearts have won three of their past four away league games (L1), with the only exception during this period being a 2-1 defeat against Motherwell in February.
  • George Oakley has scored three of Hamilton's past four league goals, including a brace in Hamilton's 2-1 victory against St Johnstone in February.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic29214466165067
2Rangers29178465214459
3Aberdeen29156845331251
4Kilmarnock29148738271150
5Hearts29145103534147
6Hibernian29119943321142
7Motherwell29124133339-640
8St Johnstone29115132939-1038
9Livingston29107123130137
10Hamilton2963201961-4221
11Dundee2946192461-3718
12St Mirren2945202156-3517
