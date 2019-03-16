Scottish Premiership
Aberdeen15:00Livingston
Venue: Pittodrie Stadium

Aberdeen v Livingston

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810 MW & the BBC Sport website
  • Aberdeen are unbeaten in their past eight top-flight games against Livingston (W6 D2), having failed to win their previous four matches against them in the Scottish Premiership (D1 L3).
  • Livingston have failed to win their past five trips to Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership (D1 L4), failing to score in four of those matches.
  • Aberdeen have failed to win five consecutive home league games since a 2-0 victory against Hearts back in December (D2 L3) - the Dons last went longer without a victory at Pittodrie in the Scottish Premiership between May-September 2012 (run of six).
  • Livingston have won two of their past three league games (L1) - as many victories as in their previous 12 Premiership games prior to this (W2 D3 L7).
  • Sam Cosgrove (14 goals) has scored 31% of Aberdeen's 45 league goals so far this campaign - the highest percentage in the division.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic29214466165067
2Rangers29178465214459
3Aberdeen29156845331251
4Kilmarnock29148738271150
5Hearts29145103534147
6Hibernian29119943321142
7Motherwell29124133339-640
8St Johnstone29115132939-1038
9Livingston29107123130137
10Hamilton2963201961-4221
11Dundee2946192461-3718
12St Mirren2945202156-3517
