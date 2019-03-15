Burnley v Leicester City

Sean Dyche and Brendan Rodgers, who worked together at Watford, share a joke ahead of their most recent league meeting four years ago

TEAM NEWS

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has no fresh injury worries and could name the same side for the third successive match.

Aaron Lennon may yet return from knee surgery before the end of the season but Steven Defour is likely to have to wait until next term.

Leicester City could also be unchanged for Saturday's trip to Turf Moor.

Winger Marc Albrighton, midfielder Matty James and the versatile Daniel Amartey are all unlikely to feature again this season because of injuries.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@alistairmann01: Burnley's eight-game unbeaten run already seems a distance memory, with three straight defeats sucking them back into trouble. A season which began in Europe is again in danger of concluding in the Championship.

Momentum is a key factor in professional sport and the Clarets are acutely aware they can re-capture it very quickly - perhaps they need to, as, though predicting run-ins can be foolhardy, their next four games seem a great deal more winnable than their final quartet.

Leicester, though, are awkward-looking opponents, contentedly locked in mid-table and keen to impress their new manager ahead of a potentially busy summer.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "Where we were to where we are now is a big shift from earlier in the season and you'd take it all day. We've stuck in 18 points since Christmas.

"We've got more to come I think - we've got to have more to come."

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers: "I said on my first day here that my expectation is, in time, to get the club back into Europe.

"We will finish where we finish but then we'll have a good pre-season and a good run at it next year, but that is what we want to achieve."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley have earned successive Premier League home victories against Leicester - they've never won three in a row against an opponent at Turf Moor in the competition.

They are Leicester's only two defeats in the 14 most recent meetings (W8, D4, L2).

This is the 50th top-flight meeting. Burnley have won 22 and Leicester 13, with 14 draws.

Burnley

Burnley could equal the club record of four consecutive Premier League defeats.

They have the joint-second worst defensive record in the division this season, conceding 57 goals.

The Clarets are one short of scoring 100 Premier League home goals.

There have been a league-high 12 goals scored in the 90th minute or later in Burnley's games this season, with Sean Dyche's side scoring three and conceding nine.

Ashley Barnes could become the first Burnley player to score in four successive Premier League matches at Turf Moor.

Leicester City