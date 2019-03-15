Premier League
West Ham15:00Huddersfield
Venue: London Stadium

West Ham United v Huddersfield Town

West Ham's Marko Arnautovic
Marko Arnautovic could make his first West Ham start since the end of January

TEAM NEWS

West Ham striker Andy Carroll could be out until the end of the season because of an ankle injury.

Marko Arnautovic, who is back to full fitness after illness, could start after two appearances off the bench.

Erik Durm is the latest doubt for injury-hit Huddersfield, having picked up a minor strain in training.

Fellow defender Tommy Smith returns after three games out with suspension, although Christopher Schindler will retain the captaincy.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@johnrodercomm: West Ham will start as strong favourites to win this match - if that comes to pass, it would make it three successive victories at the London Stadium and send Huddersfield closer to relegation.

And yet there's a feeling about the Hammers this season that the most consistent thing about them is their inconsistency.

New Huddersfield head coach Jan Siewert has spoken honestly about the performances since his arrival in January.

Although Huddersfield's return to the Championship is virtually a foregone conclusion, Siewert wants them to fight for everything in the matches that remain.

That could lead to a surprise result, especially if West Ham perform as they did when losing at Cardiff last weekend.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini: "It doesn't matter who we play. Huddersfield is the same. Maybe they're a more dangerous team. They are not playing for nothing.

"If we want to win then we need to play at our best."

Huddersfield head coach Jan Siewert: "From the day I came here, it has always been about the performance.

"Think of how many games we won since [last] March. It is four wins since March last year. This is important to know. It is a work in progress."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • West Ham have never lost to Huddersfield in a Premier League fixture (W2, D1).
  • Huddersfield haven't beaten West Ham in the league in four meetings since November 1971.

West Ham United

  • West Ham are unbeaten at home in all competitions in 2019 (W4, D2).
  • The Hammers have kept just three Premier League clean sheets at the London Stadium this season. Only Manchester United and Fulham have fewer at home.
  • West Ham are looking to win three consecutive league games at the London Stadium for the first time.
  • They have earned 39 points this season, only three fewer than their final total in 2017-18.
  • Six of West Ham's last seven Premier League goals have come from a set-piece.
  • The club's eight-goal leading league scorer Felipe Anderson has not added to his tally in his last 11 league games.

Huddersfield Town

  • Huddersfield have lost seven of their last eight league matches.
  • The Terriers have scored eight goals away from home, the lowest tally in the division.
  • Huddersfield have failed to score in five successive away games in the Premier League since Boxing Day.
  • They have used 29 players in this season's Premier League, the joint-highest number.
  • Steve Mounie has been directly involved in four of Huddersfield's last five Premier League goals, scoring twice and assisting twice.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 16th March 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City30242479215874
2Liverpool30227168175173
3Tottenham30201957322561
4Arsenal30186663392460
5Man Utd30177658401858
6Chelsea29176650311957
7Wolves30128103836244
8Watford30127114244-243
9West Ham30116133743-639
10Leicester30115143842-438
11Everton30107134142-137
12Bournemouth30114154154-1337
13Newcastle3097142938-934
14Crystal Palace3096153641-533
15Brighton2996143242-1033
16Southampton3079143450-1630
17Burnley3086163457-2330
18Cardiff3084182757-3028
19Fulham3045212868-4017
20Huddersfield3035221553-3814
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC